SFFR contain house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue quickly worked to extinguish a house fire. No injuries were reported.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, the responding crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue saw light smoke coming from the roof of the northeast Sioux Falls residence. After inspecting the house, they located the fire in the attic. Once everyone was out of the house, firefighters extinguished the fire within ten minutes.

SFFR personnel remained on the scene for an additional 2 ½ hours to confirm all hotspots had been extinguished. The fire remains under investigation. Authorities say the house did not have a sprinkler system.

SFFR would like to remind everyone to have a family evacuation plan and working smoke detectors.

Responding units

SFFR responded with five fire trucks and three support units for a total of 20 firefighters. SFFR was assisted on the scene by PCEMS, SFPD, Sioux Falls Public Works, Excel Energy, and Mid-American Gas.

