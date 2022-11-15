Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFFR contain house fire

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue quickly worked to extinguish a house fire. No injuries were reported.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, the responding crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue saw light smoke coming from the roof of the northeast Sioux Falls residence. After inspecting the house, they located the fire in the attic. Once everyone was out of the house, firefighters extinguished the fire within ten minutes.

SFFR personnel remained on the scene for an additional 2 ½ hours to confirm all hotspots had been extinguished. The fire remains under investigation. Authorities say the house did not have a sprinkler system.

SFFR would like to remind everyone to have a family evacuation plan and working smoke detectors.

Responding units

SFFR responded with five fire trucks and three support units for a total of 20 firefighters. SFFR was assisted on the scene by PCEMS, SFPD, Sioux Falls Public Works, Excel Energy, and Mid-American Gas.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Police Lights
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

Latest News

Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies (CWS) announced that Dr. Gro Harlem...
Former Prime Minister of Norway named Augie’s 2023 speaker
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their...
Landscape Garden Centers prepares for Christmas with holiday workshops
Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
"Mutt and Jack's Extraordinary Adventure" by Jodi Dickey
South Dakota author writes “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure” about climate change