Sioux Falls.Business Report: Big changes coming to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, update on construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about some big changes that will be coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

She also gave us an update on the construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

