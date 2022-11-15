Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota author writes “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure” about climate change

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local South Dakota author has written a book about climate change called “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure!” Jodi Dickey shared why she chose to write about climate change and how important it is to spread awareness to the younger generation.

Book: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846927-mutt-and-jacks-extraordinary-adventure

