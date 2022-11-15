Swatek and Hueser lead Huskies to State 11-B title in senior season for EPJ

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s one rule for Elk Point-Jefferson football. “Our first point is to be physical. More physical than the other team.” Elk Point-Jefferson Senior Lucas Hueser says.

And, on offense and defense, Ben Swatek and Lucas Hueser enforce it. “Ben’s my brother! I mean he’s an amazing running back and I couldn’t do it without him.” Hueser says. “When (other teams) come out and shoot a big play at us and then we stop them next that just shows that our team is not willing to give up ever. We’re going to keep fighting till the end of the battle.” Swatek says.

That would have sounded like stretch when the duo began playing as freshman for a Husky program that was rebuilding under then-fifth year head coach Jake Terry, and had won just 13 games in the previous eight seasons. “Long time ago yeah, watching the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies as a kid, obviously we had some rough times but coach Terry and the coaches have built this program up.” Swatek says.

As they built chemistry... “We’re a family. We spend almost every day together and we just communicate on both sides of the ball.” Hueser says.

...victories started to stack up. Elk Point-Jefferson won 18 games in Ben and Lucas’ first three years as the two became standout running backs and defenders. “As good as they are on the field they are ten times the person off the field. A Honor Roll students, leaders in the classroom and community, they’re both invovled in their church and it’s amazing the character of those two guys. They’re such great kids that people follow them.” Terry says.

Culminating in a perfect 11-0 senior season and the program’s first trip to the Dakota Dome. Standing between these smash brothers and a state title was a Winner Warrior team that had won 34 consecutive games. “I knew before the game even started that we were going to come in here and punch them in the mouth. They weren’t ready for what the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies were going to bring to them. We were confident coming in ready to kick butt the whole time.” Ben says.

Which is just what they did. Swatek ran for 79 yards and He-sure 119 yards and two scores, each making big plays on defense and each earning MVP honors in the Huskies 21-14 victory. “I think we’ve thought it was possible just because we’ve put a lot of work into it and we couldn’t do it without the previous classes.” Lucas says.

It almost seems like an ending made for a movie. “Obviously this is probably my last game ever on the football field so I’m soaking this whole thing in and enjoying it with my teammates. This is awesome!” Swatek says.

A smash hit at that.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

