Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and different organizations in Sioux Falls are working to make sure everyone can celebrate.

Organizations like Feeding South Dakota do an annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help families celebrate with a traditional meal.

However, marketing and communications director for Feeding South Dakota, Stacey Andernacht says this year they’re giving away one thousand extra meals than in a typical year to keep up with increasing demand.

“We just know that there are more families this year that are looking for those groceries than last year so this Saturday, fifteen hundred meals will be given in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to families who maybe wouldn’t normally be able to put that on the table,” said Stacey Andernacht, Feeding South Dakota.

She says this is largely due to increased costs, especially for groceries.

“Really inflation is what’s having an impact on that, families who would not normally be utilizing our program are just needing to find a way to help their grocery budget stretch,” said Andernacht.

Lt. Katrina Andrews with the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls say this increase in demand is also seen through their Thanksgiving giveaways this year.

“The need has really increased this year especially due to the pandemic. People are really struggling right now trying to just provide a basic meal just day by day,” said Lt. Katrina Andrews, Salvation Army Sioux Falls.

Saying they also had to plan more meals for their giveaways this Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation for the need.

“We actually serviced over seven hundred families for the year just for Thanksgiving just to have a hot meal,” said Andrews.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season you can follow the links at The Salvation Army of Sioux Falls, South Dakota or Feeding South Dakota

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.