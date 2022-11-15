Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

University of Sioux Falls parts ways with head football coach

University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand
University of Sioux Falls celebrates 139-year history, unveils visual rebrand(University of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls announced it will look to appoint a new Head Football Coach as Jon Anderson is stepping down.

The University announced in a press release Monday that Anderson is stepping down as coach of the Cougars, marking the end of his 6-year tenure as head coach of the program.

“Discussions with Coach Anderson about the future of the Cougar football program led to this point where we felt it was best for the program to make this change,” said USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “We appreciate his service to the University and wish him the best.”

The press release says the University will start the process of appointing a new head coach immediately.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Police Lights
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health intend to merge
Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health intend to merge
The 36-year-old suspect, Joshua Ortley, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law...
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies (CWS) announced that Dr. Gro Harlem...
Former Prime Minister of Norway named Augie’s 2023 speaker
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their...
Landscape Garden Centers prepares for Christmas with holiday workshops