USF makes coaching change in football program, parting ways with Jon Anderson

Anderson is out as Cougars coach after 40 wins in 6 seasons
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls is making a change in the football program. The team went 8-3 this fall and failed to make the Division II playoffs. In his 6 seasons as head coach of the Cougars they went 40-17 and dominated Augustana winning 4 of 5 Key to the City games. The Cougars now have 28 consecutive winning seasons. They did lose 3 of the final 4 games after a 7-0 start, ending a 3-game skid with a win over Upper Iowa 50-6.

Here is the press release issued by the University of Sioux Falls.

As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls and Head Football Coach Jon Anderson are parting ways. The University announced Monday that Anderson is stepping down as coach of the Cougars, marking the end of his 6-year tenure as head coach of the program.

“Discussions with Coach Anderson about the future of the Cougar football program led to this point where we felt it was best for the program to make this change,” said USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “We appreciate his service to the University and wish him the best.”

The University will start the process of identifying a new head coach immediately.

