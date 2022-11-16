Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th

State Volleyball, SDSU Men, USF Women, Gridiron Finale, Begeman
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state volleyball tournament starts Thursday at the Premier Center. Coaches from 2 of the top 3 seeds talk about the pros and cons of having it in their home town. The SDSU men beat St. Bonaventure at the Sanford pentagon. The USF women rolled past Presentation, Brenden Begeman will become a Jackrabbit and the final edition of Gridiron Greatness.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Pros and Cons for local teams of having State Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls
The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams
Jacks rally past St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon 66-62
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
Fannin's 17 lead USF past Presentation 93-44 at Stewart Center
USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way
Brenden Begeman will play his college football for another Selby native at SDSU
Begeman will play his college football at SDSU