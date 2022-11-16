Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Begeman will play his college football at SDSU

State’s all-time leading rusher will play for another Selby native at SDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELBY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State’s all-time leading rusher in 9-man football will be playing his college football for a coach who’s from his hometown. John Stiegelmeier is a Selby native and Brenden Begeman made his commitment official today that the Herreid-Selby Wolverine will be a Jackrabbit.

Begeman rushed for 189 yards and 3 scores in the loss to Hitchcock-Tulare last Thursday in the 9-B title game at the Dome. But he broke the career record by 1 yard, eclipsing Luke Loudenberg’s mark on his final carry. As he told us Wednesday night, he just loves to play physical football. And that’s how they play the game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Pros and Cons for local teams of having State Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls
The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams
Jacks rally past St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon 66-62
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
Fannin's 17 lead USF past Presentation 93-44 at Stewart Center
USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th