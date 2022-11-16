Begeman will play his college football at SDSU

SELBY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State’s all-time leading rusher in 9-man football will be playing his college football for a coach who’s from his hometown. John Stiegelmeier is a Selby native and Brenden Begeman made his commitment official today that the Herreid-Selby Wolverine will be a Jackrabbit.

Begeman rushed for 189 yards and 3 scores in the loss to Hitchcock-Tulare last Thursday in the 9-B title game at the Dome. But he broke the career record by 1 yard, eclipsing Luke Loudenberg’s mark on his final carry. As he told us Wednesday night, he just loves to play physical football. And that’s how they play the game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

