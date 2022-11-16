More Flurries, Light Snow

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The light snow and on and off again flurries we’ve seen so far hasn’t added up to much, but it’s certainly caused plenty of travel issues. Combining the cold temperatures, roads haven’t been in great shape. Make sure to give yourself plenty of stopping distance!

The trend of these on and off again flurries and snow showers will persist not only for Wednesday but also continuing into Thursday as well. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to the lower 30s for highs as we head toward the end of the week. The final snowfall totals will mainly be an inch or less, but in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota around 1 to 3 inches will be possible.

It looks like a push of colder air will move in just in time for the weekend. Highs will fall into the teens for some of us with the wind picking up. We’ll remain dry for the weekend as well. Temperatures will slowly rebound into the 30s and get above freezing by Monday and Tuesday of next week. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Wednesday in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota and Iowa.

