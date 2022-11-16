Avera Medical Minute
Police: Parole absconder drives into retaining wall, stopping getaway

David Randle, 28, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for drug charges, Aggravated Assault,...
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say detectives found a parole absconder who hit a retaining wall while trying to escape police and now faces additional charges.

Detectives found a parole absconder near 15th St. and 1st Ave. The suspect hit a police car during the attempted traffic stop, drove towards an officer, and then lodged his car in a retaining wall while trying to get around the second patrol car. Police found illegal pills in his possession.

David Leonard Randle, 28, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for drug charges, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, and Parole Violation.

