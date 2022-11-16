Police: Parole absconder leads pursuit, crashes, and kidnaps man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say troopers located a parole absconder who added many more charges to his name while trying to avoid contact with law enforcement.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said troopers located the suspect in central Sioux Falls at 4:30 p.m. The person driving the car with the suspect inside hit the patrol car and then led a pursuit. There was some distance between the suspect’s car and the patrol car, so by the time officers found the suspect’s car, it had crashed, and the suspect was gone. Officers set up a perimeter and learned that the suspect had forced his way into a locked house nearby. A 66-year-old man was inside the home, and the suspect held him inside a bedroom and threatened to kill him. The suspect did not have any weapons on him.

After a standoff, officers were able to enter the residence and arrest 28-year-old parole absconder Maureo Murdock with no harm to the victim. Authorities found a small amount of meth in Murdock’s possession.

Murdock has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Kidnapping, First-Degree Burglary, First-Degree Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Eluding, Driving with a Revoked Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Obstruction, and he had had an existing warrant for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement.

