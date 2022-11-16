Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams

2 of the top seeds are glad to be home, but also know their players are missing out on some of the “experience”
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes which is great. Every coach I’ve talked to over the years wants that to be a permanent thing.

Two of the three top seeds will get to play in their home town. Sioux Falls Christian in Class “A” and Washington in “AA”. While you might think that would give them an advantage being at home, it’s not quite that simple.

Sleeping in your own bed and staying in more of a routine is great, but the girls will also miss out on some things as a result.

SF Christian Head Coach Darci Wassenaar says, ”But you also miss a little bit of the state feel, so sometimes the girls are bummed about not staying in a hotel or that experience that you have too. But there’s definitely positives that come along with it too. We hope to have a great crowd being right here in Sioux Falls.”

Washington Head Coach Kelly Schroeder says ”There’s definitely pros and cons. Girls getting to sleep in their own bed is always nice. The downside of it is everybody has to travel separately. So we don’t have that bus and we don’t have that hotel to have that togetherness. We’re going to do things throughout the day together. We’re going to have breakfast together and get together at somebodies house and do some different things.”

Both the Warriors and Chargers are the top seeds in the top 2 classes and Warner is #1 in Class “B”. We’ll hear more from the coaches tomorrow night with matches starting Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Jacks rally past St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon 66-62
SDSU Men get big win over St. Bonaventure at Sanford Pentagon
Fannin's 17 lead USF past Presentation 93-44 at Stewart Center
USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way
Brenden Begeman will play his college football for another Selby native at SDSU
Begeman will play his college football at SDSU
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 15th