Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Public Open House allows for input on proposed interchange

85th Street and I‑29 interchange
85th Street and I‑29 interchange(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Participants can share their input on the proposed 85th Street and I‑29 interchange at the upcoming public open house.

The public open house will be on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the Sioux Falls Lutheran School, 6715 South Boe Lane, Sioux Falls. The event will have representatives of The City of Sioux Falls, City of Tea, Lincoln County, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

The study advisory team and engineering consultants have prepared the EA per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to develop and evaluate the type and location alternatives for a new interchange and corridor improvements. A pre-recorded presentation will be played for participants during the open house, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss any questions with the project design team.

The City Engineer’s Office, SDDOT Sioux Falls Area, and the consultant design staff will be available with displays to discuss the upcoming project. During this time, participants will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Comments may be submitted at the open house or by emailing one of the project contacts below. The comment period regarding the EA will close on Dec. 2, 2022.

For further information regarding this project, contact Shannon Ausen (City of Sioux Falls) at 605‑367‑8607 or sausen@siouxfalls.org, Steve Gramm (SDDOT) at 605‑773‑3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us; and Al Murra, (SEH) at 605‑330‑7015 or amurra@sehinc.com.

If an ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office at 605‑367‑8745 (voice), 605‑367‑7039 (TTY), or humanrelations@siouxfalls.org at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person into custody after standoff
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
The 36-year-old suspect, Joshua Ortley, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law...
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Winter Weather Advisory to the Northwest
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
KSFY
Sound cannons keep migrating geese away from airplanes
When 17-month-old Mikel Miner contracted RSV, he was admitted to the Sanford Aberdeen hospital...
Sanford Aberdeen pediatricians see early spike of RSV