Public Open House allows for input on proposed interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Participants can share their input on the proposed 85th Street and I‑29 interchange at the upcoming public open house.

The public open house will be on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the Sioux Falls Lutheran School, 6715 South Boe Lane, Sioux Falls. The event will have representatives of The City of Sioux Falls, City of Tea, Lincoln County, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

The study advisory team and engineering consultants have prepared the EA per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to develop and evaluate the type and location alternatives for a new interchange and corridor improvements. A pre-recorded presentation will be played for participants during the open house, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss any questions with the project design team.

The City Engineer’s Office, SDDOT Sioux Falls Area, and the consultant design staff will be available with displays to discuss the upcoming project. During this time, participants will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Comments may be submitted at the open house or by emailing one of the project contacts below. The comment period regarding the EA will close on Dec. 2, 2022.

For further information regarding this project, contact Shannon Ausen (City of Sioux Falls) at 605‑367‑8607 or sausen@siouxfalls.org, Steve Gramm (SDDOT) at 605‑773‑3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us; and Al Murra, (SEH) at 605‑330‑7015 or amurra@sehinc.com.

If an ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office at 605‑367‑8745 (voice), 605‑367‑7039 (TTY), or humanrelations@siouxfalls.org at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

