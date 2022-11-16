Avera Medical Minute
SDSU president says university did not sponsor student-led drag show

Statement from SDSU President Barry Dunn on how the university did not sponsor the drag show that will take place on campus(sdsu.news@sdstate.edu)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After concerns surfaced, the South Dakota State University president released a statement saying the university has not sponsored the student organization-led drag show that will take place on campus.

SDSU President Barry Dunn says the university did not fund the drag show. The event was sponsored by the Gender and Sexualities Alliance student organization.

“We apologize for the miscommunication pertaining to the drag show in the University Student Union tomorrow night. The sponsor of this event is the Gender and Sexualities Alliance student organization, and not South Dakota State University or its Office of Multicultural Affairs. Registered student organizations are free to sponsor lawful events on campus in accordance with SDCL 13-53-52 and applicable policy. This event is being put on by the GSA student group and not supported by university funds.”

Barry Dunn, South Dakota State University President

