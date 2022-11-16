Sen. Thune’s statement on reelection as Republican Whip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released a statement after he was unanimously reelected by the Senate Republican Conference to serve a third term as whip for the 118th Congress.

“I am humbled and honored that my colleagues in the Senate Republican Conference have once again elected me to serve as whip. I congratulate the newest members of our leadership team, Senators Capito and Daines, and I look forward to working with our entire conference as we unite in our fight to advance Republican principles and deliver commonsense solutions for families, farmers, and businesses across the country, especially those throughout South Dakota. Let’s get to work.”

More on Sen. Thune’s experience

In addition to serving as the Republican whip, a position he’s held since 2019, Thune has previously served as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference (SRC), SRC vice chairman, and chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Thune currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Committee on Finance; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

