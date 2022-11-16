Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect

Suspect in missing SculptureWalk sculpture case.
Suspect in missing SculptureWalk sculpture case.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art.

The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past what looks like a parking garage, asking the public to call Crime Stoppers (605) 367-7007 if they can identify the man.

The sculpture worth $32,000 is a bronze piece titled “Day’s Catch.” It sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that a representative of the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are still investigating.

The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.(Paul Schiller | Paul Schiller)

