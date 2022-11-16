Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art.

The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past what looks like a parking garage, asking the public to call Crime Stoppers (605) 367-7007 if they can identify the man.

The sculpture worth $32,000 is a bronze piece titled “Day’s Catch.” It sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that a representative of the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are still investigating.

The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday. (Paul Schiller | Paul Schiller)

