Sioux Falls police found suspect from weapons violation case

Authorities used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and issued a warrant on Nov. 14...
Authorities used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and issued a warrant on Nov. 14 for Aggravated Assault and Discharge at an Occupied Structure with a $100,000 cash bond. Sheriffs found the suspect, Deng Chol Ayom, 26, from Sioux Falls, at 1 a.m. on Nov. 16.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they found a suspect they believe is responsible for firing shots outside a Sioux Falls bar on Nov. 10.

Officer Sam Clemens said multiple shots were fired outside a bar in southern Sioux Falls following a physical altercation on Nov. 10. The exterior of the bar was shot three times, and a parked car was also hit. Officers found nine shell casings on the scene, and no injuries were reported. Authorities used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and issued a warrant on Nov. 14 for Aggravated Assault and Discharge at an Occupied Structure with a $100,000 cash bond.

Sheriffs found the suspect, Deng Chol Ayom, 26, from Sioux Falls, at 1 a.m. on Nov. 16.

