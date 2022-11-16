Sioux Falls Roller Dollz prepare for upcoming season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz started back in 2006 and has continued to grow since then.

The group not only brings roller derby action to the area though as they consistently give back to the community through volunteering and donations to local charities.

”Really it’s just a part of the Roller Dollz mission, it’s huge to us that people see us out there in the community and that we do give back,” Roller Doll Jennifer Finne said.

Roller Dollz like Kelly Kapowski are currently trying to grow the group by encouraging more people to join in on the roller derby fun.

”There’s kind of like this novelty to roller derby where you don’t have a lot of full contact female sports, it’s something that is new and exciting and different and that’s a really big draw to a lot of people to learn a skill that not a lot of people are familiar with,” Kapowski said.

You don’t have to be a great skater to learn how to participate in roller derby.

”We have people who have only been skating for a couple of months with us all the way up to 10 years so it’s really a variety,” Roller Doll Jennifer Finne said.

The volunteer-run group is not just looking for more skaters as the Roller Dollz are currently trying to find more people to help put on the group’s upcoming matches.

”We need a lot of hands to do that so there’s a lot of referee roles, there’s a lot of non-skating roles there are a lot of ways you can help out with bout production whenever we have a game,” Kapowski said.

