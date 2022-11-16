Sound cannons keep migrating geese away from airplanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks will use sound cannons to prevent migrating Canadian geese from flying around areas with heavy air traffic.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, Canadian geese will soon start migrating into Sioux Falls for the winter. As ponds freeze up, geese search for open water, which can be found throughout the winter on the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, authorities will use pyrotechnics and sound cannons to scare geese from quarry ponds east of the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds and at Elmwood golf course. The goal of this program is to reduce the number of geese flying in and out of those areas, making it safer for the animals and airplanes that may be flying over the area.

Flying geese can damage airplanes by striking windshields or being sucked into engines. Animal Control has been working with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, Landscapes Golf Management, and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks to scare geese from the properties to maintain airplane safety.

Sound cannons are a humane method of scaring geese. The cannons are safe and ecologically friendly because no chemicals or poisons are used. The cannon is pressure-regulated to create a sonic blast with no projectiles. The cannons pose no danger to the public. The cannons will go off several times during the day and will not be used at night.

If there are any questions concerning this operation, contact Animal Control at 367-7000.

