USF Women roll past Presentation 93-44 as Fannin scores 17 to lead the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls hosted the Presentation College Saints tonight picking up their first win of the season, 93-44.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Megan Fannin got the Cougars going with an early three to help send the Cougars to early 18-0 lead.

· USF held a 26-8 lead at the end of one shooting 55.6% from the field while holding PC to a 33% field goal percentage.

· Sioux Falls out shot Presentation 29-12 in the second quarter ending the half at 55-20.

· The Cougars continued to keep their foot on the gas as they put up another 27 points in the third quarter to go up 82-32.

· USF saw playing time throughout their depth chart tonight with a majority of their starters only seeing about 12 minutes in their 93–44 win over PC.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Fannin had a 1.000 shooting percentage tonight going 6-6 from the field, 3-3 from 3-point territory and 2-2 from the free throw line.

· Fannin led the Coo with 17 points on the night followed by Dallie Hoskinson with 12, Tayah Leenderts with 9 and Madison Wuebben with 8.

· Hoskinson pulled down 9 of USFs 30 rebounds on the night followed by Lizzie Olson (6), Krystal Carlson (4) and Kennedy Goblirsch (3).

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF went 35-72 from the field, 9-27 from beyond the arch and 14-20from the free throw line.

· Sioux Falls forced PC to 33 turnovers while collecting 38 points on turnovers.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls (1-2) is back home Friday evening to take South Dakota Mines at 6:00 p.m. The Hardrockers enter this Friday 0-2 and are 3-8 against the Cougars. USF has won the last seven match-ups against SDSMT.

Recap courtesy USF Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.