22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
Capt. Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department, updates reporters on the status of sheriff's recruits that were hit by a car on Wednesday morning during a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle, and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver.

In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

