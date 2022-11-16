Zoo to host Creative Creatures Art Show Nov. 26

Avera Medical Minute
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is hosting an art event called Creative Creatures Art Show.

According to a press release from the GPZ, on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the art show, curated by Untitled.10, brings the work of local artists out of the gallery and into the zoo. The Creative Creatures Art Show is headlined by artists Amanda Boerger (Snow Monkey building) and Cameron Stalheim (Asian Cat building). The press release says the Creative Creatures is a wild, wonderous walk under the stars, surrounded by twinkling holiday lights and stunning, nature-inspired imagery.

Proceeds from the S’mores for Snow Leopards kits benefit the GPZ’s snow leopard conservation program, which will send team members to Nepal this month to work with locals in the field. Families who participate can roast their marshmallows in our Plaza fire pits.

Tickets are $5 online and can be purchased at GreatZoo.org (walkup tickets are $7).

