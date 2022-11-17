Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.

Authorities say Kyle Three Legs has been located and charged with Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Kidnapping and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail. Joshua Ortley has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault and is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail. Cecilia Walking Bull has been charged with Accessory After-the-Fact to Aggravated Kidnapping and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

Aberdeen police say the investigation is ongoing and ask if you have any information about the disappearance of Deng, please contact Brown County Communications at 605- 626-7911.

