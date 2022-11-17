Aberdeen Salvation Army raises Red Kettle Campaign goal due to rising costs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the Salvation Army, the holiday season doesn’t begin with a date on the calendar. It begins when the bells start to ring.

As of last week, the Aberdeen Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have opened at five locations in town, including Ken’s, Kessler’s, Runnings, Hobby Lobby and Uptown Mall. The Walmart Red Kettle will open on November 19th.

The Kettles are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to ring the bells.

”You can do it individually. You can do it as a family. You can do it as a company and take your employees out and just do two hours and give back to the community,” said Aberdeen Salvation Army Envoy Joel Arthur.

The goal for the Red Kettle Campaign this year is to raise $300,000. That goal is up by around $20,000 from last year’s in order to keep up with rising food costs to supply the meal programs the Salvation Army offers.

”Our food programs are increasing, and we also have to supply those programs. We know that we’ve all felt the crunch at different times, even in our own personal lives, at the grocery stores,” said Arthur.

Arthur says all of the funds raised from the local Red Kettle Campaign stay in the area.

“Well, it stays here in our community and it goes to provide all those programs that we’re doing, not just Christmas programs, but also throughout the year. We have those people that they just can’t make ends meet. They just have more struggles. That’s the population that we’re trying to help,” said Arthur.

Those programs include more than just meals.

“We’re trying to tackle the food insecurity problems that a lot of people are facing. We’re trying to help with that, let alone our normal responsibilities that we do like providing housing assistance and utility assistance to those that might find themselves in that type of need,” said Arthur.

Mona Greenhalgh has been ringing the Red Kettle Campaign bells in Aberdeen for 12 years. She says it’s a way for her to give back to an organization that helped her in a time of need.

”The reason I do it, mainly, is because when we came up here from Oklahoma 12 years ago, we didn’t have nothing for winter clothes. The Salvation said, ‘Go over to the store, get what you need and bundle up warm.’ So, we got everything we needed from them. We figure we’re paying them back for what they did for us,” said Greenhalgh.

You can volunteer to ring the bells for the Red Kettle Campaign at registertoring.com.

