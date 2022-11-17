Avera Medical Minute: Questions surrounding open enrollment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Healthcare is not a one size fits all blueprint, so determining the right coverage for you and your loved ones can change. Jordan Anderson, VP of Sales for Avera Health Plans, says to sit down and evaluate your current health situation. Questions to ask include:

-Have I been diagnosed with a new condition?

-Did I have a baby this year?

-Did I send a kid to college?

-Are there any lifestyle changes my family might have?

“If you and your family see a doctor a couple of times a year and maybe are on a few different medications, you are likely going to see more value with a high deductible health plan,” Anderson said. “Maybe you couple that with a Health Savings Account as well because you are going to see lower premiums overall for those types of plans.” There is also a chance your family sees multiple specialists or interacts more with the healthcare system which would warrant lower co-pays, deductibles, and lower out-of-pocket maximums. “You want to consistently evaluate what your needs are today because those coverages may change over time,” Anderson added.

He also says having those conversations with aging loved ones is imperative, especially during the annual Medicaid enrollment period.

