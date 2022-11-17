Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Questions surrounding open enrollment

By Sam Wright
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Healthcare is not a one size fits all blueprint, so determining the right coverage for you and your loved ones can change. Jordan Anderson, VP of Sales for Avera Health Plans, says to sit down and evaluate your current health situation. Questions to ask include:

-Have I been diagnosed with a new condition?

-Did I have a baby this year?

-Did I send a kid to college?

-Are there any lifestyle changes my family might have?

“If you and your family see a doctor a couple of times a year and maybe are on a few different medications, you are likely going to see more value with a high deductible health plan,” Anderson said. “Maybe you couple that with a Health Savings Account as well because you are going to see lower premiums overall for those types of plans.” There is also a chance your family sees multiple specialists or interacts more with the healthcare system which would warrant lower co-pays, deductibles, and lower out-of-pocket maximums. “You want to consistently evaluate what your needs are today because those coverages may change over time,” Anderson added.

He also says having those conversations with aging loved ones is imperative, especially during the annual Medicaid enrollment period.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person into custody after standoff
Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
Police Lights
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
Suspect in missing SculptureWalk sculpture case.
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
File - Police lights
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

Latest News

Medical Minute: How to talk about hospice care with a loved one
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Navigate the Path to Retirement and Medicare
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Navigate the Path to Retirement and Medicare
RSV
Avera Medical Minute: RSV cases on the rise
Avera Medical Minute: Little costumes for the littlest patients
Avera Medical Minute: Little costumes for the littlest patients