Coyote women have 6 players in double figures and reach century mark against Bellevue

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota saw all 11 players enter the scoring column in the first half in a 100-38 win against Bellevue Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Madison Grange, who had 16 points in a Coyote win against Bradley Sunday, led all scorers with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. She made all four 3-pointers she took and had six rebounds. Grange led six South Dakota players who scored in double figures.

It was an exhibition game for Bellevue (3-4), an NAIA team from southern Omaha, Nebraska. Asha Scott led the Bruins with nine points, but was 2-of-12 from the field. Bellevue shot just 23 percent from the field and was outrebounded 59-13.

“We started the game off very aggressive, and that seems to be this team’s identity right now,” said South Dakota Coach Kayla Karius. “We talked about playing with competitive maturity – it was very important for us to focus on our execution versus the score of the game, and I think we did that successfully.

“This is the second game in a row where we had major contributions from so many different players, which was great to see.”

South Dakota led 28-8 after one quarter and 55-18 at the half. Grange had 16 points in 12 minutes of action by that point. Alexi Hempe scored eight of her 10 points in the first half. Grace Larkins, who played just six minutes in the second half, finished with 10 points and led all players with eight rebounds and six assists.

Redshirt freshman Carley Duffney offered a season-high 14 points off South Dakota’s bench in her third collegiate game. True freshman Walker Demers had a season-high 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed five boards. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi chipped in 11 points.

The Coyotes shot 54 percent from the field including an 11-of-25 performance from 3-point range. South Dakota has made 43 three-pointers on 45 percent shooting through four games.

It was the final tune-up for South Dakota ahead of its longest road trip of the season. The Coyotes face Saint Louis Sunday, compete in a tournament in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving and travel to Northern Colorado the following Friday, Dec. 2, before returning home against Drake on Dec. 6.

