Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings.

According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

The 40-year-old female driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old male truck driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Brookings hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

