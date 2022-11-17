Avera Medical Minute
First Dakota National Bank continues celebrating 150 years of service

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory came to fruition in 1872. A century and a half later, First Dakota National Bank is still standing prominently. To celebrate the 150-year anniversary, staff have incorporated a plethora of ways to commemorate the achievement from beers, truck giveaways, and even sharing family recipes. Dan Statema, the Director of Corporate Image and Development, explained some of the fun they have had recognizing the milestone and how they are also giving back.

