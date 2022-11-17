Avera Medical Minute
First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary.

Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then became the first woman Speaker of the House in 1987. Anderson moved to Washington, D.C., with her husband after George W. Bush appointed her as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs in 1989. Debra was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Memorial contributions may be made in Debra’s honor to the Woodlawn Cemetery, c/o Jerry Sauder, PO Box 94, Bryant, SD 57221, or the Lutheran Cemetery, c/o Ronda Laube, PO Box 61, Bryant, SD 57221.

Funeral services will be held in Farina, Illinois, on December 10, 2022.

