Hunger & Homelessness Week raising awareness in the Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is one of several local non-profits that are working together to help the homeless in Sioux Falls as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

”Our whole goal is to end homelessness but we can’t do it alone so it takes all of us to do our part,” Union Gospel Mission Marketing Director Elly Heckel said.

Events for the week began on Monday and will run until Saturday afternoon.

Organizers like Elly Heckel say the biggest thing shelters hope to do this week is spread awareness to those in the Sioux Falls area.

”I want other people to know how they can help that’s the biggest thing is how can you help? Everyone’s situation is unique. Everyone’s situation is different nobody is the same,” Heckel said.

Union Gospel Mission alongside several other groups is holding Friendship Friday at their downtown location tomorrow afternoon.

The event will feature a time for the community to make cards and gifts for those in need of some encouragement this season.

The Gospel Mission will also be accepting donations during the event so they can continue serving the homeless going forward.

”We’re not the only non-profit that needs help there are a lot of us out here that need help so support one pick one choose one pick all four just support and $5 can go a long way,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

Both donations and volunteers are needed now more than ever as the weather continues to get colder throughout the area.

”Right now winter is hitting us and it’s getting colder. Last year we had 54 people that died that were homeless. We don’t want people to freeze, we want them to come inside and be taken care of,” Weber said.

Friendship Friday at the Union Gospel Mission will be held from 1 to 3 pm Friday.

