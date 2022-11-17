Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Influenza season starting earlier this year

Influenza season comes around every winter but could it be hitting earlier the usual this year?
Influenza season comes around every winter but could it be hitting earlier the usual this year?(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Influenza season comes around every winter but could it be hitting earlier the usual this year?

Pediatric nurse practitioner at the Sanford Clinic on Ellis Road says cases of influenza have been higher than usual for this time of year.

“I would say symptoms are similar this year, we’re seeing the cough, congestion, and runny nose but then also we’re having fevers, body aches, chills, that kind of thing with classic influenza. What’s different this year is it’s a little bit earlier than we’re used to,” said Madison Bren, Sanford pediatric nurse practitioner.

Avera family physician, Chad Thury says this can in part be attributed to the pandemic.

“It’s getting harder to predict when these things come, I think part of it is due to a little bit of decreased natural immunity. So, when we kind of shut down with COVID-19 for much of 2020 and into 2021 we didn’t see as much RSV, we didn’t see as much influenza and so our natural immunity wasn’t exposed to that,” said Chad Thury, Avera family physician.

He says there are some symptoms that can help distinguish influenza from COVID-19

“COVID there’s a lot of variability from minimal to no symptoms obviously all the way up to hospitalization. Typically, influenza comes on fast, high fevers, body aches, people go from feeling pretty good to just absolutely miserable,” said Thury.

Both recommend testing if there is a question.

“If we’re concerned about either of those two things, I think the smartest thing to do is to test,” said Bren.

They also suggest staying up to date with vaccines.

“Going into the holiday season obviously getting our influenza vaccine is first and foremost the most important thing. We’re going to be gathering with family and I think keeping everybody safe including little kids and older people,” said Bren.

Bren also wants to remind people to wash their hands when touching different surfaces throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person into custody after standoff
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
The 36-year-old suspect, Joshua Ortley, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law...
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case

Latest News

The Minnesota State Capitol
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger
Suspect in missing SculptureWalk sculpture case.
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
2022 Jingle Bell Run raises awareness, funds for arthritis research
85th Street and I‑29 interchange
Public Open House allows for input on proposed interchange