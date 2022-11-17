Influenza season starting earlier this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Influenza season comes around every winter but could it be hitting earlier the usual this year?

Pediatric nurse practitioner at the Sanford Clinic on Ellis Road says cases of influenza have been higher than usual for this time of year.

“I would say symptoms are similar this year, we’re seeing the cough, congestion, and runny nose but then also we’re having fevers, body aches, chills, that kind of thing with classic influenza. What’s different this year is it’s a little bit earlier than we’re used to,” said Madison Bren, Sanford pediatric nurse practitioner.

Avera family physician, Chad Thury says this can in part be attributed to the pandemic.

“It’s getting harder to predict when these things come, I think part of it is due to a little bit of decreased natural immunity. So, when we kind of shut down with COVID-19 for much of 2020 and into 2021 we didn’t see as much RSV, we didn’t see as much influenza and so our natural immunity wasn’t exposed to that,” said Chad Thury, Avera family physician.

He says there are some symptoms that can help distinguish influenza from COVID-19

“COVID there’s a lot of variability from minimal to no symptoms obviously all the way up to hospitalization. Typically, influenza comes on fast, high fevers, body aches, people go from feeling pretty good to just absolutely miserable,” said Thury.

Both recommend testing if there is a question.

“If we’re concerned about either of those two things, I think the smartest thing to do is to test,” said Bren.

They also suggest staying up to date with vaccines.

“Going into the holiday season obviously getting our influenza vaccine is first and foremost the most important thing. We’re going to be gathering with family and I think keeping everybody safe including little kids and older people,” said Bren.

Bren also wants to remind people to wash their hands when touching different surfaces throughout the day.

