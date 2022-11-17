Man killed woman as ‘Satanic sacrifice,’ court documents say

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - The mother of a 26-year-old man accused of murdering a 36-year-old woman claims her son did so as a “Satanic sacrifice.”

According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, of Joaquin, Texas.

An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check.

The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming that Myers had “done something” to Hopson, KTRE reported.

The two explained that Hopson and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence and that, before going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before.

Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.

The affidavit said the investigators discovered a dead body wrapped in a carpet in the bedroom of the residence. Further investigation revealed the door to the bedroom appeared to be freshly painted with several brushes, paint cans, and other painting materials in the room.

Investigators said fresh paint was also noticed on Price’s pant leg.

The information together led to the suspicion that an attempt had been made to conceal evidence.

As the investigator waited for the search warrant, the affidavit said Myers’ mother arrived at the sheriff’s office and said she spoke to her son, who told her he was hiding in the woods. She also reportedly said Myers told her Hopson “wanted him to sacrifice her,” which he said he then did. The affidavit said Myers’ son “hears voices and is Satanic.”

During a formal search of the house, investigators saw that Hopson had large wounds on the side of her head and forehead and that certain parts of her body had been dismembered.

When they searched Myers’ car, investigators said they found a shovel and a rock as well as other items which matched the shape of the wounds on Hopson’s head.

Investigators said they used a special solution to detect handprints on the door and around the room, as well as droplets that appeared consistent with blood spatter.

After the house search, investigators interviewed Price and Louviere. They reportedly said Myers had participated in cult activity.

On Tuesday, Myers was arraigned and given a $1.25 million total bond for the murder and evading arrest charges.

Louviere and Price have a $250,000 bond each for their charges of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.