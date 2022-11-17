Avera Medical Minute
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health.

“We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into the proposed transaction’s compliance with charities and nonprofit laws. We are also evaluating any possible effects on competition along with state and federal partners.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said,

The companies sent out a press release on Nov. 15 explaining their strategy to merge would help them improve their clinical outcomes and expand healthcare access to rural areas, among other initiatives.

“Our complementary capabilities mean that together, we are uniquely positioned to improve clinical outcomes, develop new care delivery models, expand opportunities for employees and clinicians across our broader operational footprint, and apply our combined resources to positively impact the well-being of our patients and communities today and for decades to come,” said James Hereford, Fairview Health Services President, and CEO.

This is the second time the two organizations are attempting to merge, with the first merger unsuccessful in 2013.

