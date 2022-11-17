More flakes flying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota. This will be in effect until 6 p.m. The main threat will be some breezy conditions causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. We may also pick up a fluffy inch of fresh snow in that part of the region.

The trend of these on and off again flurries and snow showers will persist through the rest of today. Temperatures will only get into the lower 20s for highs as we head toward the end of the week. The final snowfall totals will mainly be an inch or less, but in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota around 1 to 3 inches will be possible.

It looks like a push of colder air will move in just in time for the weekend. We’re only getting into the teens for highs on Friday. The snow will gradually come to an end with the exception of some lingering flurries in northeastern South Dakota. Heading into the weekend, we’ll be dry. Temperatures will slowly rebound into the 30s and get above freezing by Monday and Tuesday of next week. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Wednesday in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota and Iowa.

