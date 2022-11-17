Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display includes around 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, and state government offices. The public is invited to join Gov. Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding as they welcome guests and light the Capitol Christmas trees.

The largest tree in the Capitol, a 38 ft Black Hills Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Shriners. The tree was donated by Steve and Sue Ahlers and Donald and Kristin Berger from Pierre. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 29.5 feet in the rotunda.

At the ceremony, music will be provided by the El Riad Shrine Chanters from the Sioux Falls area.

Santa will be at the Capitol to say hello to the kids and set out his North Pole Mailbox for the year. Children can write letters to Santa at home and bring them along to the Capitol and drop them into the mailbox, which will be located on the first floor by the South Dakota First Ladies and First Gentlemen Exhibit while the display is open to the public.

Hours for folks to come to view the tree display are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting on Nov. 23, including holidays and weekends. The last day to view the display is Saturday, Dec. 26.

You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.