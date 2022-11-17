Avera Medical Minute
November 16th Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Football, Volleyball and College Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... The Gregory Gorillas made it 5 state titles as Rylan Peck picked his way through the Warner defense. He had an 81 yard TD run, but this 23-yarder was electrifying.

Play #4... How’s this for starting the season with a bang. Isaac Fink’s buzzer-beater gave the Augustana men a thriller one point win.

At #3 was a game-changer in the 9-B ttile game. In a game filled with offense it was this 98 yard interception return for a TD by Brendan Nowell that was a key to victory for Hitchcock-Tulare over Herreid-Selby.

#2 goes to a pair of Minnesota powerhouses in volleyball. Minneota made it 3 state titles in 4 years in Class A. And in AAA, Marshall won it’s 8th state title under Dan Westby who’s been the coach for 18 seasons. They lost only 6 sets all year.

and our top play is simply Pierre football, winners of 6 straight 11-AA titles. Jack Merkwan had a record-setting game including this 91 yard TD catch from the state’s all-time leading passer in Washington-bound Lincoln Kienholz.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

