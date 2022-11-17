Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.

Clemens said the officers suspect the drug exchange since the victim was somewhat uncooperative with relaying details from the incident. The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Officers are still looking for suspects in this case.

