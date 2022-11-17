Scooter’s Coffee® donates $203,060 to The Pink Agenda

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Through the generosity of its customers, employees, and franchisees during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support lifesaving breast cancer research through a $203,060.44 check donation, presented to The Pink Agenda on Nov. 16 in New York City, according to their press release.

This is the third consecutive year Scooter’s Coffee has joined The Pink Agenda in the fight against breast cancer, the most common cancer worldwide. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, customers had the opportunity to support this critical research by making a meaningful donation at checkout or by purchasing a Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie, with a portion of these sales benefitting The Pink Agenda.

A customer favorite, the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles created specifically to raise funds to support critical research and awareness. More than 333,000 Courage Cookies were purchased across Scooter’s Coffee’s 28-state footprint – with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Pink Agenda.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Scooter’s Coffee and the generosity of its customers, employees, and franchise owners, The Pink Agenda can continue funding groundbreaking research and care needed to save lives with the goal of one-day making breast cancer history,” said Nicole Seagriff, President of The Pink Agenda’s Board of Directors. “We remain committed to raising awareness of this disease, especially among young professionals. It’s important to engage today’s generation to find tomorrow’s cure.”

The Pink Agenda is currently funding four research projects through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These projects aim to: improve survivorship and treatment approaches, eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and test methods to stop metastasis of breast cancer to other parts of the body.

“We admire those who have displayed tremendous courage in the fight against breast cancer, and we extend gratitude to our amazing customers and Scooter’s Coffee family who have supported The Pink Agenda’s efforts to end this disease,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee, LLC.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.