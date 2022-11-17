Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments and was sentenced on November 14, 2022, by District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Christopher Daniels, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Daniels was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments by a federal grand jury in December of 2021.

According to the DOJ press release, Daniels had at least 14 other co-conspirators help bring more than 100lbs and distribute approximately 500 grams of a substance containing Methamphetamine within Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. Authorities say the drugs were sourced back to Mexico, with a connection in Arizona. Daniels received the drugs through the mail as well as by vehicle deliveries to South Dakota.

Authorities say the funds involved in the money laundering were sent by wire to people associated with the drug source in Arizona, who were also prosecuted.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation team, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Moody County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case. Daniels was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service

