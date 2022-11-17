Volleyball Coaches glad to have all 3 classes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin tomorrow at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes.

Today was a a chance for all 24 teams to take the floor for an hour and get used to the environment. Having all 3 classes in one place is something the players and coaches and fans all love. Especially since the top teams seem to play each other quite a bit during the regular season regardless of class. And that makes teams like Kari Jung’s top-ranked Warner Monarchs even more dangerous because they are tournament tested.

Warner Head Coach Kari Jung says, ”I love it here. It’s a great atmosphere. There’s going to be a crowd no matter what because somebody’s playing. I love it here. I like all the classes together, I feel like it makes for a more exciting tournament and people have really learned to love this sports because they can see so many games going on at once and they like that about volleyball.”

SF Christian Head Coach Darci Wassenaar says, ”It’s so great to have those classes there and to have all those matches going on. It’s just a great high level of volleyball and you can watch any court. It’s a lot of fun.”

Washington Head Coach Kelly Schroeder says, ”Being at the state tournament last year and being in the championship, obviously that’s going to be in the back of our minds, especially with how it ended. So that’s been a common goal of ours all year and this is what we’re preparing for. We’ve continued to get better throughout the year and we continue to work on things even though we’ve had a pretty good season being 25 and 4.”

That’s a great season. Back to Warner, Jung is excited for the crowd support they will have since the football team can be there. They couldn’t make the SODAK 16 game because they were getting ready for the championship game at the Dome. Games start at 11:30 for top-seeded Warner and Washington. SF Christian was ranked #1 but they are the 4-seed...

