YYSA raised over $2.5 million for First Dakota Soccer Park

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced they surpassed their fundraising goal as their First Dakota Soccer Park campaign came to a close, raising over $2,670,000.

“We are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful businesses and individuals in the Yankton community for their support of this project,” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair. “This project has been ten years in the making, and we are beyond thrilled to have surpassed our fundraising goal. We cannot wait to watch Yankton kids, and visiting teams play at the new First Dakota Soccer Park.”

“The success of this project has been an absolute homerun for the Yankton community,” said Wes Chambers, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair. “The broad-based community support from families, businesses, and organizations has been second to none. This is a legacy project for our area that families for generations will enjoy.”

The new First Dakota Soccer Park will include the Ness Championship Field, six additional fields, and a comfort station with restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room. Construction on the First Dakota Soccer Park is underway, with an anticipated completion date of late December. The public will be invited to the grand opening of the First Dakota Soccer Park at a later date.

