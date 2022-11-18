Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got lots of fun stuff and there are tons of opportunities and stuff for all ages and all walks of life,” Barkley’s Bistro Owner Colin Murray said.

Over 200 vendors come to Sioux Falls from around the country for the annual event.

Rebecca Bruce is one of the few local vendors to come out to the Autumn Festival as her shop is located in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

”Here in Sioux Falls you have the opportunity to see so many other crafters and artists here that you wouldn’t normally see in the Sioux Falls area of course they have local artists here too but I love the fact that you can do all of your Christmas shopping at one place,” All Natural Shea Butter Owner Rebecca Bruce said.

Rebecca started her stand 10 years ago after deciding she wanted to give people a new unique way to care for their skin.

”I have really sensitive skin and I can’t use other products out there and I always hate the texture of lotion they always wash off and they don’t work so I decided to start my own company we have three basic ingredients all natural 100% plant-based all natural with all of the good stuff and none of the bad stuff,” Bruce said.

Rebecca isn’t the only small business owner who is excited to bring their items to the Sioux Falls community this weekend.

”It is a passion inside of you for whatever you do, whether you’re making cutting boards, whether you’re making printing books, it’s just about the passion you have for driving yourself towards excellence,” Board In The Kitchen Owner Rich Post said.

Autumn Festival began Friday morning and will run until Sunday night at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

