Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.

https://www.bdhh.org/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
File - Police lights
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another cold and breezy day
Central Lyon State Championship Preview
During 2022 State Volleyball Tournament
South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament-Day 1
Herd lose 7-2
Stampede stomped by Fargo