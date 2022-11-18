Brookings Health Sweeps 2022 Performance Leadership Award

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health System announced in a press release it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health with a Performance Leadership Award in all three measured categories: quality, outcomes, and patient perspective. The award reflects top-quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.

“To be honored with the Performance Leadership Award for the sixth consecutive year demonstrates our team’s commitment to caring for patients in our community,” said President & CEO Jason Merkley. “To sweep all three performance categories during a time that healthcare faces numerous challenges speaks volumes about our team’s dedication to providing high-quality, compassionate, personalized healthcare.”

The Performance Leadership Awards uses the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high-quality healthcare services to their communities.”

Earlier this year, Brookings Health System was recognized as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association. More information about Brookings Health System’s care quality can be found at BrookingsHealth.Org/Quality.

