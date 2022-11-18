Avera Medical Minute
Business as usual the aim for Central Lyon entering state title game

Lions seek first state title since 2006
Face Williamsburg for 2A title tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours away from the state football championships in Iowa at the UNI Dome.

Central Lyon is in the 2A final for the second time in three years seeking their first championship in 16 years. With Iowa Hawkeye commit Zach Lutmer leading the way, the expectation all season has been for the Lions to get to this point, and coach Curtis Eben doesn’t want his team changing a thing going into the biggest game of the year.

The Lions get things started bright and early tomorrow morning at 10 AM against Williamsburg.

Couple hours later at 4:00 PM West Sioux Will go for the 1A title against Van Meter in a rematch of the title game they lost by three a year ago.

