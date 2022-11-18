Cold and Breezy Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota starting at noon and lasting until 7 p.m. MST. Wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible for some.

It’s going to be another cold and breezy day across the region. High temperatures will be stuck in the teens and 20s, but with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph for most of us, it will feel like the single digits for most of today. The wind could also cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility up north where we have more snow on the ground. Make sure you’re being extra careful today!

Heading into the weekend, we’ll be dry. Saturday will still be colder with highs in the teens north and 20s south. Wind gusts around 30 mph will still be possible Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs getting into the 30s. We’ll keep warming up and remain in the 30s and even some 40s as we head toward Thanksgiving. At this point, there doesn’t look to be any more storms moving in for Thanksgiving travel. We’ll cool down Thanksgiving Day to the 20s and 30s for highs before rebounding next weekend to the 30s and 40s.

