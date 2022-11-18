Dakota News Now to join Pride of the Dakotas in NYC next week

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will be in New York next week, and Dakota News Now will be with them.

The South Dakota State University marching band will be performing Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band leaves for New York City Sunday and has a week of activities, practices and performances before the parade.

The 344-member band is directed by Kevin Kessler.

Dakota News Now Reporter Sarah Parkin will be traveling with the band. Her reports from New York will begin Monday on Dakota News Now.

This is the band’s first performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They’ve been practicing all year for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Last year’s parade was watched by more than 25 million people

You can see the parade Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. on KDLT.

