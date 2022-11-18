Dakota State University named first Dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University has named its first Dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy.

According to Dakota State University’s press release, Dr. Fenecia Homan has been named the inaugural Dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy at Dakota State University and will begin on Jan. 5, 2023.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Homan has accepted our offer to join DSU as the inaugural dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy,” said Dr. Rebecca Hoey, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

The Academy is part of the cyber-research initiative at Dakota State, which will allow South Dakota high school students to explore cyber as a possible career and can streamline their paths to a college degree. The initiative allows high school students to take 30 college credits, and while several courses will be in general education, most will focus on computer and cyber sciences.

“The Governor’s Cyber Academy is an innovative program that will create meaningful pathways for high school students to explore education and career possibilities in cyber fields,” said Homan. “I am honored and excited to extend the high-quality cyber programming at Dakota State to high school students across South Dakota.”

Homan has experience in K-12 as a middle and high school math teacher and has been with Southeast Technical College since 2012, most recently serving as Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness.

“Her background in K-12 education and higher education make her well suited to the role,” Hoey stated. “We look forward to developing the Governor’s Cyber Academy this spring in preparation for its Fall 2023 launch.”

The Governor’s Cyber Academy is an expansion of DSU’s Cyber Academy offered in several school districts over the past few years. The Academy will begin its statewide rollout in Fall 2023.

