DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights.

According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.

Scherschligt took on his first major development downtown with Cherapa Place on the site of the old Zip Feed Tower. Cherapa began with a failed demolition attempt that made international news. The minor setback ultimately led to an incredibly successful public-private partnership that led Cherapa to become the city’s first Gold LEED-certified development, setting a new standard in Sioux Falls for environmental stewardship.

As a passionate advocate for downtown and the environment, Scherschligt is continually inspired to make a difference. Jeff is far from slowing down, as he is currently developing the final phases of Cherapa Place on the site once occupied by the BNSF rail yard.

Jeff has served on several nonprofit boards and has received many accolades for his commitment to the community. In 2017, Scherschligt was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Official Junior Grand Marshal

The official Junior Grand Marshal is Arianna Farris, who has served the community with compassion and empathy through various service projects.

Arianna is a 13-year-old living in Sioux Falls. Every winter, she does her own community service project by making winter survival bags containing scarves, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and protein bars, which she leaves at bus stops downtown for people in need. You will also find Arianna thanking service men and women and our law enforcement for their service whenever possible. She is always eager to participate in service activities when she has time in between her busy gymnastic schedule and school.

“Arianna loves the elderly and individuals with different challenges, and she treats everyone around her with kindness and love,” said Mandy Farris, who submitted her Junior Grand Marshal nomination.

The Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal will lead the parade procession. Both marshals will also present two of the six float awards given out during the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre following the parade. Six awards will be given at the end of the night to the floats judged by local community members. The six awards are:

Best Use of Lights

Best Workmanship

Spirit of Sioux Falls

Mayor’s Choice

Downtown Sioux Falls Award

First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award

This year includes over 60 entries with new floats and past favorites. The 30th Parade of Lights, presented by First Bank & Trust, is happening Friday, Nov. 25, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street.

Street closures will begin at 5:15 P.M., with Phillips Avenue closing at 6:45 p.m. Parking downtown is free starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are encouraged to use the parking ramps. Refer to the image below for the parade route, parking areas, and ADA parking, or go to the DTSF website: Downtown Parking Info.

For more event information, visit DTSF.Com/Event/30th-Annual-Parade-of-Lights.

